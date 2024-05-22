United24 and Lego Creators present new Lego sets of Ukrainian landmarks to be won – photo

United24 and Lego Creators have come up with five new Lego sets featuring Ukrainian landmarks, including the Golden Gate of Kyiv, the Khan's Palace in Bakhchysarai (Crimea), and the Odesa Opera House.

Quote: "We are delighted to present the second drop of the #UKRAINEinLEGObricks initiative, which presents Ukraine's landmarks to the world. It includes five new models: the Golden Gate of Kyiv, the Khan's Palace in Bakhchysarai, Pidhirtsi Castle, the Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, and Mykolaiv Astronomical Observatory."

The Khan's Palace in Bakhchysarai Photo: United24

Details: These unique construction sets are not for sale, but you can win one by making a donation of US$24 or more towards rebuilding a school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Fifteen sets – three of each type – will be raffled off in total.

The Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre Photo: United24

The fundraising campaign will run from 20 May to 20 June. All funds raised will go towards rebuilding a secondary school in the settlement of Velyka Kostromka (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) which was hit by a Russian missile on 11 October 2022.

Lego creators from four countries took part in the project: Eric Lowe and Mark Segedi from the United States, Daniel Seidl from Germany, Maciej Kocot from Poland, and Oleksandr Yermolaiev from Ukraine.

#UKRAINEinLEGObricks is a continuation of the #LEGOwithUKRAINE project, which featured Mother Ukraine (Kyiv), the Mariupol Water Tower, and Swallow's Nest (Yalta, Crimea). The first drop raised UAH 15 million (US$377,000) towards rebuilding Ukraine.

Background:

In November 2023, the United24 platform launched a raffle for models of Ukrainian landmarks by Lego Creators, with all proceeds going towards rebuilding houses in Kyiv Oblast.

