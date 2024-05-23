7 dead and 20 wounded in Russian strike on printing house in Kharkiv – photos

Seven employees of the printing house were killed in the strike. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, shared a photo of the aftermath of Russia's major missile strike on the Faktor-Druk printing house in Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district.

Syniehubov stated that seven employees of the printing house were killed, according to the most recent information.

Russians strike a printing house in Kharkiv.

Earlier, it was stated that 16 people had been wounded.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on the printing house. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

At the time of the Russian attack, there were more than 50 employees in the printing house.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Earlier, it was revealed that during the large-scale attack on Kharkiv on Thursday 23 May, the Russians targeted the printing house of the local publishing business Vivat.

Yuliia Orlova verified to UP.Kultura that the hit was indeed at the printing house Faktor-Druk, which largely printed Vivat books.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Not the first attack on Kharkiv’s publishing houses

The Hurov i K printing house was destroyed in a Russian strike on Kharkiv's industrial zone on 20 March. Books from the publishing houses Chas Maistriv, Krokus, Shkola, Dodo puzzles, and others were all printed here.

The Aurora printing house, located on the lower floor of the same building, was also entirely destroyed.

Another printing business, Budynok Druku, had also previously been subjected to Russian attacks on Kharkiv.

