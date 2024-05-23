Russians attack Kharkiv and oblast, killing 7 and injuring 20 people, hitting publishing house – photo

Russian forces delivered about 15 strikes with S-300/S-400 missiles on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, in particular hitting a printing house, on 23 May. Seven people were killed in the attack and 20 more were injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Ukraine's National Police branch in Kharkiv Oblast; Ukrainska Pravda.Culture; Oleksandr Filchakov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The occupiers have struck Kharkiv about 10 times! Early reports say five civilians were injured."

Details: Syniehubov noted that the Russians hit civilian infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv. He also stressed that Russian troops attacked the city of Zolochiv, injuring two people.

In addition, medics provided assistance to two more people injured in the attack on the settlement of Liubotyn.

Update: At 11:24, Syniehubov reported that the Russians struck a civilian facility in Kharkiv involved in printing.

Yuliia Orlova, Director of Vivat publishing house, confirmed that the attack targeted their publishing house. In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.Culture, Orlova explained that the fire hit the Factor-Druk printing house, which mostly prints Vivat's books. Orlova added that it is currently impossible to establish the whereabouts of some people due to the fire.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

The number of injured in the attack has risen to six, and there is also one confirmed death.

The city's mayor added that the Russians hit the transport infrastructure and one of the municipal enterprise units responsible for the city's essential services.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

"Another strike hit a private facility. Early reports indicate there is one dead, six wounded, and the whereabouts of three more people cannot be determined due to a large fire."

Later, Terekhov reported that the number of people killed in the attack has increased to two. Efforts are underway to locate another civilian.

Update at 11:34: Terekhov reported that at the site of another Russian missile strike, the body of another deceased person was found, and one more injured person was taken away by ambulance.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Later, Syniehubov wrote that Russian soldiers struck Kharkiv Oblast at least 15 times. Four people were killed in the attack on Kharkiv. Two more people are being searched for.

Updated at 12:27: Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the number of dead and injured had increased.

"Based on the updated data, there are five dead and nine wounded."

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

A few minutes after that, Syniehubov added that six were killed and 11 were wounded in Kharkiv.

At 12:38, Kharkiv Oblast police reported that the Russians had fired S-300 or S-400 missiles on the city. The type of weapon will be determined after the wreckage is recovered. The police are currently working at the site of the hit.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

"Two citizens may be under the rubble. The rubble is being cleared, and the survivors are being searched for."

Updated at 12:50: Syniehubov added that the number of injured has increased to 16. Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi and Osnovianskyi districts have been struck.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Oleksandr Filchakov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, noted that two Russian missiles hit the territory of a printing house in Osnovianskyi district. There were more than 50 employees there at the time of the attack. Six of them have been killed and 16 more injured in the strike.

At 13:35, Syniehubov reported that the death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv had risen to seven.

Later, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office said that Russian forces had launched a series of strikes with S-300 and S-400 missiles on Kharkiv and the town of Liubotyn starting at 10:30. The Russians hit the territory of a printing house in Kharkiv, claiming the lives of 7 people and leaving 16 more injured. The prosecutor's office noted that all of them were employees of the company. The rubble is currently being cleared.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

In addition, the Russians damaged transport infrastructure in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Russian forces hit the central part of the town of Liubotyn, leaving eight people injured. The Russians also damaged a park, cars, shops, and transport infrastructure.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

Updated at 15:50: Rescue workers reported that the number of casualties has increased to 20.

