18-year-old son of Chechen leader Kadyrov now heads football club after becoming minister

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 23 May 2024, 15:21
18-year-old son of Chechen leader Kadyrov now heads football club after becoming minister
Akhmat Kadyrov. Photo: TASS

Akhmat, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's eldest son, was appointed Minister of Sports of Chechnya on 21 May and has since become head of the Akhmat football club.

Source: Meduza, a Russian Latvia-based media outlet, citing a statement on the Akhmat website

Details: The website of the football club notes that the team is waiting for new achievements and victories "under the leadership of Akhmat Ramzanovich".

According to Meduza, on 21 May, Ramzan Kadyrov announced on his Telegram channel that his eldest son Akhmat had been appointed Chechnya's Minister of Sports. Previously, he served as the first deputy minister of sports and the Republic's minister of youth affairs.

For the past 13 years, the president of the Akhmat football club has been the closest ally of Chechnya's ruler, Magomed Daudov, the media outlet says. On 15 May, he resigned as the republican parliament's chairman. In addition, Muslim Khuchiev, the chairman of the Chechen administration, has also resigned.

Subjects: KadyrovChechnya
