Chechen leader Kadyrov shows off in gym amid reports of serious illness – video

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, in response to the publication by the Russian socio-political newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe, stating that he has pancreatic necrosis, and there is little hope for his recovery, has twice attempted to refute the media reports by posting videos from government meetings and the gym. [The Chechen Republic, also known as Chechnya, is a federal subject of the Russian Federation; the Ukrainian parliament has recognised it as the temporarily Russian-occupied territory of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria – ed.]

Source: Kadyrov on Telegram; Agentstvo Telegram channel; Meduza, a Latvian-based Russian media outlet; the Russian socio-political newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe

Details: In particular, in the video from the meeting, posted on 22 April, just a few hours after the investigation was released, Kadyrov is seen sitting at the head of the table with officials discussing Chechnya's involvement in the war in Ukraine.

Analysing the footage, the Agency publication noted that Kadyrov is shown in close-up for about 40 seconds overall, but the camera never lingers on the Chechnya leader's face for long. Moreover, Kadyrov mostly remains in one position.

The video from the gym appeared on Kadyrov's VKontakte profile late in the evening of the same day. "An eventful day ended with workouts and positive feelings. Physical exercises not only improve the body but also the mood. Evening workouts are a great way to relax and recharge," reads the post's caption.

Over the recording, a song with the lyrics "God bless our homeland, may you live forever" is played.

Background:

On 22 April, Novaya Gazeta Europe reported that Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is seriously ill with pancreatic necrosis with no hope of recovery.

"The Chechen leader’s health has been a matter of concern for a year now. The fact that Kadyrov is ill has been officially denied, first and foremost by him and his entourage. Yet some things cannot be concealed, namely the striking changes in the Chechen leader's appearance, behaviour and work schedule. Kadyrov is sick, and the Kremlin faces a serious problem: how to painlessly prepare Russia’s most troublesome region for a change of power that may occur very soon," the publication wrote.

