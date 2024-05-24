All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


More than 20,000 confirmed PTSD cases in Ukraine – Ministry of Health

Friday, 24 May 2024, 10:58
More than 20,000 confirmed PTSD cases in Ukraine – Ministry of Health
The Ministry of Health told how many Ukrainians have been diagnosed with PTSD. Photo: Getty Images

As of 2023, more than 20,000 people in Ukraine have been officially diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Information regarding the military staff has not yet been disclosed.

Source: Health Minister Viktor Liashko during the nationwide 24/7 newscast, as reported by the news agency Ukrinform 

Details: Liashko said that in 2023, there were 23,000 confirmed diagnoses of PTSD in the electronic healthcare system.

Advertisement:

At the same time, information on the number of servicemen with this disorder will be only made public after the war ends.

The Minister noted that PTSD is curable, but the process is not easy. Therefore, when symptoms appear, the person affected should consult a psychologist or family doctor to avoid complications.

"We are looking for innovative treatments and we are open to clinical trials. We are now starting to study psychedelic therapy in more detail at our Forest Glade centre in the settlement of Pushcha Vodytsia and are ready to create a clinical base to develop it. Therefore, we need to move in this direction," Lyashko said.

He also added that it takes much longer and harder to treat post-traumatic stress disorder than to prevent it.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:27
Lithuania to provide radars for German initiative on air defence for Ukraine
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: