Russian forces target Zaporizhzhia Oblast more than 400 times over past 24 hours

The aftermath of one of the Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 25 May. Photo Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 426 times on Saturday (25 May), targeting eight settlements.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authorities reported that 149 Russian UAVs of various modifications attacked the settlements of Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

Advertisement:

At least 24 bombardments with multiple-launch rocket systems struck the settlements of Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka, and 253 artillery strikes targeted Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Prymorske and Chervonodniprovka.

Several reports indicated severe damage to residential buildings, but no civilians were injured.

Support UP or become our patron!