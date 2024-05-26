Russian forces target Zaporizhzhia Oblast more than 400 times over past 24 hours
Sunday, 26 May 2024, 08:37
The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 426 times on Saturday (25 May), targeting eight settlements.
Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Details: The authorities reported that 149 Russian UAVs of various modifications attacked the settlements of Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.
Advertisement:
At least 24 bombardments with multiple-launch rocket systems struck the settlements of Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka, and 253 artillery strikes targeted Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Prymorske and Chervonodniprovka.
Several reports indicated severe damage to residential buildings, but no civilians were injured.
Support UP or become our patron!