Civilian killed in Russian strike on Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Monday, 20 May 2024, 14:52
Russian forces attacked the village of Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) on Monday, 20 May, claiming the life of a man.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Fedorov: "The invaders have bombarded the frontline [settlement of] Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing a man."
Details: Fedorov added that Russian forces targeted civilian houses once again, killing a man and causing severe damage.
"Russia is a terrorist country," Fedorov stressed.
