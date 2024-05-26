All Sections
Russia helps North Korea to develop reconnaissance satellite – media

Economichna PravdaSunday, 26 May 2024, 18:20
Russia helps North Korea to develop reconnaissance satellite – media
Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L). Stock photo: Getty Images

Many Russian specialists have travelled to North Korea to help it develop its own reconnaissance satellite, which it plans to put into orbit in the near future.

Source: South Korean news agency Yonhap

Details: The Kremlin sent its experts to the DPRK after Putin met with leader Kim Jong Un in September last year, promising to help North Korea with its space programme.

Since that meeting, North Korea has conducted numerous rocket engine tests. 

"South Korea, the United States and other countries have condemned the DPRK's space rocket launches, calling them a violation of UN Security Council resolutions that ban any launches using ballistic missile technology," the agency writes. 

Background: Pretending to be Americans, North Korean technicians have signed remote work contracts with 300 US companies as part of a scheme aimed at financing Pyongyang's illegal nuclear weapons and missile development programmes.

