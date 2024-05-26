Polish Foreign Minister supports permission to attack Russia with Western weapons: Moscow does not restrain itself

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has backed the proposal to allow Ukraine to strike with Western weapons on Russian territory.

Source: Sikorski in an interview with The Guardian, European Pravda reports

Details: He said that Europe must learn to play the escalation game better, keeping Russian ruler Vladimir Putin guessing about its intentions.

Advertisement:

When asked whether it is acceptable for Ukraine to strike military targets on Russian territory, Sikorski emphasised: "The Russians are striking the Ukrainian power grid, grain terminals and gas storage facilities, and civilian infrastructure. The Russian operation is being conducted from the headquarters in Rostov-on-Don. Apart from the fact that Russia does not use nuclear weapons, it does not limit itself to anything."

He said the constant proclamation of "what our own red line is only encourages Moscow to adapt its hostile actions to our ever-changing self-imposed restrictions".

Background:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes it is high time for some allies to reconsider restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Ukraine against targets in Russia.

Recently, the New York Times reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wants to ensure that Ukraine is allowed to strike Russian territory with US weapons. He wants to convince President Joe Biden to lift the restrictions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken out against Ukraine using weapons provided by Western allies to strike Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!