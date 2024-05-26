Russia loses 1,110 more soldiers, aircraft and 12 tanks over past 24 hours
Sunday, 26 May 2024, 07:42
Russian forces have lost 1,110 more soldiers, an aircraft and 12 tanks over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 501,190 (+1,110) military personnel;
- 7,662 (+12) tanks;
- 14,803 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,953 (+24) artillery systems;
- 1,083 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 814 (+0) air defence systems;
- 357 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 10,425 (+11) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,209 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 27 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 17,639 (+31) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,111 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.
