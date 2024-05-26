German Chancellor opposes using Western weapons to strike Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken out against Ukraine using weapons provided by Western allies to strike Russia.

Source: German Chancellor's statement as quoted by Tagesschau, European Pravda report

Details: Scholz noted that he currently sees no reason to expand the area of use of Western weapons in the war in Ukraine.

There are "clear rules for the supply of German weapons that have been agreed with Ukraine and that work," Scholz said.

"At least this is my position," he added.

The aim of his policy towards Ukraine is "to prevent the conflict from escalating into a major war," Scholz added, noting that Germany has so far made the supply of weapons to Ukraine conditional on them not being used on Russian territory.

Background:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes it is high time for some allies to reconsider restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Ukraine against targets in Russia.

Recently, the New York Times reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wants to ensure that Ukraine is allowed to strike Russian territory with US weapons. He wants to convince President Joe Biden to lift the restrictions.

