French Armed Forces Ministry: sending instructors to Ukraine still under consideration

The French Ministry of the Armed Forces has stated that the deployment of French military instructors to Ukraine to train soldiers is still under consideration.

Source: European Pravda with reference to AFP

Details: Earlier, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that France was ready to send its instructors involved in training Ukrainian soldiers directly to Ukraine, and the first of them would soon come to get an overview of the capabilities of Ukrainian training centres.

Advertisement:

The French Defence Ministry commented that military training in Ukraine was "one of the topics discussed" after a conference in support of Ukraine convened by French President Emmanuel Macron in late February.

Quote: "As with all other matters discussed on this occasion, we continue to work on this issue with Ukrainians, in particular to understand their exact needs," the French Armed Forces Ministry added.

Previously:

In mid-May, The New York Times reported that some North Atlantic Alliance members were privately discussing the prospect of deploying military instructors or contractors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers and assist with equipment repairs.

Last week, top US General Charles Brown said that the United States has no plans for such a move.

Support UP or become our patron!