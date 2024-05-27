All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief grants French instructors access to Ukrainian Armed Forces' training centres

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 27 May 2024, 18:50
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief grants French instructors access to Ukrainian Armed Forces' training centres
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov during a Conversation with Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of the Armed Forces of the French Republic. Photo: Syrskyi on social media

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has signed documents allowing the first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centres and get acquainted with their infrastructure and personnel.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi on social media

Quote: "I welcome France's initiative to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen.

I have already signed the documents that will allow the first French instructors to visit our training centres and get acquainted with their infrastructure and staff."

Details: Syrskyi also expressed hope that soon other partners will also join this project. He thanked the French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu for the support of the French people and the state’s military and economic assistance to Ukraine.

