Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 29 May 2024, 13:32
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Stock photo: Getty Images

The rematch between undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) and Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) is scheduled for 21 December.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company, citing Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority

Details: "The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season...The world will watch another historical fight again...Our commitment to boxing fans continues...We hope you enjoy it," Turki tweeted.

Background:

  • Usyk defeated Fury in the first fight and emerged as the undisputed world champion in the heavyweight division. Tyson landed more punches, but Oleksandr was more accurate.
  • Later, promoter Bob Arum confirmed that Fury had invoked the rematch clause.
  • The only question that has not yet been resolved is whether all four belts will be on the line in the second fight. Usyk's team has already asked the International Boxing Federation to make an exception.

Subjects: sport
