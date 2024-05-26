Ukrainian Nazar Chepurnyi wins gold at Gymnastics World Challenge Cup – video

Ukrainian gymnasts Nazar Chepurnyi and Diana Lobok have won medals at the Gymnastics World Cup in Varna, Bulgaria.

With a score of 14.383 points on vault, Chepurnyi was able to overtake his closest rival by 0.283 points. It was on vault that he won bronze in the 2024 European Championships.

Chepurnyi also took silver on parallel bars, missing out on the gold medal by just 0.033 points.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram Допис, поширений 𝐔𝐀𝐆𝐅 (@uagf.ua)

Lobok, who is just 15, won a silver medal on beam with 13.033 points – her first award at international level.

Earlier, Oleh Verniaiev and Yelyzaveta Hubareva won Ukraine’s first medals at the World Challenge Cup in Varna.

