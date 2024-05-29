All Sections
Tyson Fury's promoter reveals date of rematch between boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Fury

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 29 May 2024, 09:37
Tyson Fury's promoter reveals date of rematch between boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Fury
Photo: Champion

Frank Warren, the promoter of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs), has revealed the date of the rematch between the British boxer and undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs).

Source: Champion with reference to Warren in an interview with Sky Sports

Quote: "I spoke to him [Fury] after the fight and obviously when he got back just to make sure he's okay. He was very disappointed but very philosophical.

The rematch was signed before the first fight took place anyway and that date will be set within the next month or so, both fighters said they want it and we'll go from there."

Background: Promoter Bob Arum confirmed that Fury had activated the rematch clause and also gave a tentative date for the second fight.

It is now being decided whether all four belts will be at stake in the rematch. Usyk's team has already asked the IBF to make an exception.

Subjects: sport
