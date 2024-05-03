All Sections
Ukraine's intelligence unit and HIMARS operators hit Russian launcher of anti-aircraft missile system – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 3 May 2024, 13:46
A Ukrainian strike on the Tor system. Screenshot

Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine unit, jointly with the HIMARS operators, have discovered and destroyed a launcher of a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: press service of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine  

Details: The reconnaissance soldiers noted that the strike was adjusted by a PD-2 unmanned aerial vehicle, purchased by the Come Back Alive fund.

Quote: "Thank you for making such operations by the reconnaissance men possible with your support!

Do not stop helping the Defence Forces!"

