Ukraine's intelligence unit and HIMARS operators hit Russian launcher of anti-aircraft missile system – video
Friday, 3 May 2024, 13:46
Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine unit, jointly with the HIMARS operators, have discovered and destroyed a launcher of a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system on the Zaporizhzhia front.
Source: press service of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Details: The reconnaissance soldiers noted that the strike was adjusted by a PD-2 unmanned aerial vehicle, purchased by the Come Back Alive fund.
Quote: "Thank you for making such operations by the reconnaissance men possible with your support!
Do not stop helping the Defence Forces!"
