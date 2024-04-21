All Sections
Russians bring propaganda dictionaries to schools in occupied Luhansk Oblast

Sunday, 21 April 2024, 12:20
Russians bring propaganda dictionaries to schools in occupied Luhansk Oblast
Russians bring propaganda dictionaries for teachers in temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast. Photo: COMPASSIONATE EYE FOUNDATION/ROBERT DALY/OJO IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES

The Russians have brought another round of Russian propaganda to schools in the occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast – dictionaries with terms related to "the protection of traditional Russian spiritual and moral values, culture and historical memory".

Source: Artem Lysohor, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysohor explained that from now on, teachers are forced to teach children terms from the Dictionary of Basic Terms Related to the State Policy on the Protection of Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values, Culture and Historical Memory.

"According to the 'Ministry of Enlightenment', it [the dictionary – ed.] contains the most important terms, which should communicate to the future generation the current meaning of the expressions 'foreign agent', 'civic identity', 'Russian Cossacks', 'threat to national security', etc.," Lysohor said.

The official noted that the Russians, therefore, seek to install narratives portraying those fighting against the Kremlin's occupation regime as the enemies of the children in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

Background: Earlier, reports indicated that the Russians had taken 17 children with disabilities from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast to Moscow Oblast – allegedly for rehabilitation. Under the pretext of the need for medical care, the children were forced to obtain Russian citizenship.

Last year, the Russians also planned to bring 10,000 Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts to Moscow and St Petersburg for an "educational tour".

In addition, since 1 September 2023, Russians have added military training courses to the school curriculum in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Advertisement: