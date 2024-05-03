All Sections
Russians used ammunition with chemicals 444 times in April

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 3 May 2024, 18:12
Russians used ammunition with chemicals 444 times in April
Photo: the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has employed about 2,000 rounds of ammunition laced with hazardous chemicals; in April of this year, 444 of such cases were reported.

Source: Command of the Armed Forces Support Forces of Ukraine; General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Over the past month, mobile groups of forces and means of support and other units of the Defence Forces recorded 444 cases of enemy use of ammunition containing dangerous chemicals, which is 71 cases more than in the month before."

Details: Overall, from February 2023 to April 2024, the Ukrainian Defence Forces recorded 1,891 occurrences of the Russian use of munitions containing harmful substances.

The primary mode of delivery is unmanned aerial vehicles, mostly with K-51 discharges.

The Russians continue to employ ammunition carrying harmful chemicals in violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Accumulation, and Use of Chemical Weapons and Their Destruction, as well as laws and customs of war, the General Staff said.

Background: The US State Department, in justifying the latest US sanctions against Russia, indicated that Russian troops have used the banned chemical substance chloropicrin against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

