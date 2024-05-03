All Sections
Most of US aid will be delivered to Ukraine in several months – NYT

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 3 May 2024, 21:41
Photo: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

Sources among US and European officials have informed the NYT that the US has supplied Ukraine with small batches from the first €1 billion military aid package announced after the funding was unblocked in Congress. However, the main batch from the large aid package will arrive in Ukraine in several months.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The New York Times

Details: NYT states that Ukraine received a batch of anti-tank missiles, ammunition and 155-mm artillery rounds from the US as early as 28 April. The second batch of American aid arrived on Monday, 29 April.

Next day, a new batch of Patriot interceptor missiles from Spain arrived in Poland on Tuesday. A senior Spanish official stated that "they will be at the Ukrainian front soon".

A part of new armament for Ukraine was delivered even before the announcements. A UK source told NYT that parts of the UK package announced on 23 April by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak started arriving several weeks ago.

Nonetheless, the bigger part of the weapons from large aid packages announced by the US, the UK and Germany will be delivered to Ukraine in a few months.

The first reason is logistics: combat vehicles, speedboats, modern guns, launchers and air defence systems are often transported by sea and by train with enhanced security due to their size.

Read also: The Uncertain States of America. What challenges to backing Ukraine are not addressed by aid bill adopted by Congress?

An American official told NYT that most of the large weapons and even a part of ammunition will be sent from the US and will most likely be delivered by the middle of summer, if not later.

Moreover, the American side is yet to determine where it can get the equipment, promised for Ukraine, in a way so as not to endanger the combat ability of NATO units using it.

Background:

On 24 April US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that offers about US$61 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
