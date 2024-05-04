Ukraine's air defence downs 13 of 13 Shahed drones launched by Russia at night

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians launched 13 Shahed attack drones on the night of 3-4 May and Ukraine’s air defence has destroyed all of them.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched 13 Shahed attack drones and four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles on the night of 3-4 May. All launches were made from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

As a result of air defence efforts, anti-aircraft units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force along with the rest of the Defence Forces destroyed 13 attack drones within Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

