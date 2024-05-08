All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Procurement agency of Ukraine's Defence Ministry saves more than US$55.35 million thanks to competition on purchases for army

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 12:32

State Logistics Operator, the procurement agency of the Ministry of Defence, has saved UAH 2.2 billion (about US$55.35 million) due to competition in the army's clothing purchase.

Source: State Logistics Operator 

"Thanks to competition in the purchase of clothing property, the State Logistics Operator saved UAH 2.2 billion. These funds will be used to purchase personal protective equipment for the military," the report says. 

Advertisement:

The State Logistics Operator noted that it has already started purchasing additional body armour for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, it is planned to purchase:

  • helmets;
  • tactical headphones.

Victoriia Vynohradova, the director of purchase management at the State Logistics Operator, says that purchasing at lower prices is not just to report on the funds saved but to use all the finances saved properly. The State Logistics Operator, in cooperation with the Ministry, determines the urgent needs of the military and directs the saved budget funds to them.

Background: The State Logistics Operator, the procurement agency of the Ministry of Defence, will change its approach to purchasing products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: