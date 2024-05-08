Procurement agency of Ukraine's Defence Ministry saves more than US$55.35 million thanks to competition on purchases for army

State Logistics Operator, the procurement agency of the Ministry of Defence, has saved UAH 2.2 billion (about US$55.35 million) due to competition in the army's clothing purchase.

Source: State Logistics Operator

"Thanks to competition in the purchase of clothing property, the State Logistics Operator saved UAH 2.2 billion. These funds will be used to purchase personal protective equipment for the military," the report says.

The State Logistics Operator noted that it has already started purchasing additional body armour for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, it is planned to purchase:

helmets;

tactical headphones.

Victoriia Vynohradova, the director of purchase management at the State Logistics Operator, says that purchasing at lower prices is not just to report on the funds saved but to use all the finances saved properly. The State Logistics Operator, in cooperation with the Ministry, determines the urgent needs of the military and directs the saved budget funds to them.

Background: The State Logistics Operator, the procurement agency of the Ministry of Defence, will change its approach to purchasing products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

