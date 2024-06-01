Former Russian convicts have formed a gang in Ukraine's occupied territory and robbed civilians at gunpoint.

Source: Russian media outlet ASTRA

Details: According to ASTRA, on 8 March, last year, several armed individuals in balaclavas entered property belonging to Yelyzavetivske, a private company, in the village of Yelyseivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and stole a John Deere tractor, a forklift truck and 24 diesel fuel cans. Two months later, six unknown people approached a resident of Tarasivka at gunpoint and forced him to hand over a JBC tractor, which they towed with the help of a Russian Ural military vehicle.

Advertisement:

In March of this year, the Novokyivka weighbridge in the settlement of the same name was burgled. Unidentified individuals locked a guard in the room, pulled his hat over his face, and took six John Deere water pumps. They then looted the firm Dominatsiia in the village of Yelyzavetivka, threatening a guard with a weapon. This time, they stole a John Deere tractor and an engine.

Another John Deere tractor vanished from a resident's garden in Polkove in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 15-16 May.

ASTRA said that Tamirlan Baragunov, 42, a native of North Ossetia, previously convicted of robbery, assault and counterfeiting, Arslanbek Baragunov, also convicted of counterfeiting, and Ruslan, 38, who had been convicted of drug trafficking, are suspected of involvement in the robberies. There are other defendants in the case, but they have not been detained.

Support UP or become our patron!