Zelenskyy meets with US officials to discuss air defence and Ukraine using Western weapons to strike targets in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a bipartisan delegation of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee in Singapore. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with a bipartisan delegation of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee led by its Chairman, Republican Michael McCaul, in Singapore.

Source: website of the President of Ukraine

Details: Democratic House Foreign Affairs Committee Co-Chairman Gregory Meeks, Ranking Members Yong Kim (R) and Joe Wilson (R) and Joe Courtney (D) also attended the meeting.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy briefed the meeting participants on the latest developments on the battlefield in Ukraine. They then discussed further military assistance to Ukraine, including strengthening Ukraine’s air defence with additional systems and missiles.

Those present at the meeting also talked about the importance of allowing Ukraine to use US weapons to strike military targets in Russia in the areas bordering Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast.

President Zelenskyy also talked to the US officials about further strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia, saying that the US Congress plays a key role in shaping the legal framework for the use of frozen Russian sovereign assets for Ukraine’s urgent needs.

Support UP or become our patron!