Three people injured in Russian guided aerial bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Three people have been injured in a Russian attack on the village of Tsvitkove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: Fedorov stated that four Russian guided aerial bombs had destroyed several houses and outbuildings.

Three residents received shrapnel wounds and are being treated by the medics.

