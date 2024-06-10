All Sections
Three people injured in Russian guided aerial bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 10 June 2024, 19:29
Three people injured in Russian guided aerial bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian SU-35. Photo: Russian media

Three people have been injured in a Russian attack on the village of Tsvitkove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: Fedorov stated that four Russian guided aerial bombs had destroyed several houses and outbuildings.

Three residents received shrapnel wounds and are being treated by the medics.

