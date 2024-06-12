All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US to announce new sanctions against Russia at G7 summit

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 June 2024, 01:57
US to announce new sanctions against Russia at G7 summit
John Kirby. Photo: Getty Images

John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, has said that the US will announce new sanctions and export control measures against Russia during the G7 leaders' summit in southern Italy later this week.

Source: Holos Ameryky (Voice of America) with reference to Kirby at a briefing

Details: Kirby said that a range of effective new sanctions and export control measures would be introduced to target organisations and networks that help Russia wage war.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We’re going to continue to drive up costs for the Russian war machine."

More details: It was reported that the annual summit of the leaders of the world's most economically developed democracies – the G7 – would be held in Italy from 13 to 15 June. The meeting will take place in Puglia at the Borgo Egnazia hotel.

The G7 includes the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom. The European Union takes part in all discussions and is represented by the Presidents of both the European Council and the European Commission.

Advertisement:

The summit is scheduled to begin on Thursday with discussions on the African continent, climate change and development. Leaders will then discuss the situation in the Middle East before two sessions dedicated to Ukraine, the first of which will be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Much attention will be paid to whether the G7 leaders will be able to agree on how to use the profits from Russian assets frozen in the West to benefit Ukraine.

The White House also expects that the G7 will send a stern warning next week to medium and small Chinese banks that are helping Russia evade Western sanctions.

Sources in Washington said that the United States was ready to announce significant new sanctions against financial institutions and non-banking organisations that were part of the "technology and goods supply channels" for the Russian defence industrial base. It is not yet known whether other G7 members are ready to follow the US hard line.

Officially, the summit will last until 15 June, but President Joe Biden leaves for Italy on the night of 13-14 June, and the only official item on his agenda on Saturday is the final press conference of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of allied countries.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAG7sanctionsRussia
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
USA
White House officially announces meeting of US and Ukraine presidents at G7 summit
US involved in both intelligence and production of drones – Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine
US aid helped slow down Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast – Pentagon
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: