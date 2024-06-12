Industrial facility ablaze in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian drone attack – photos

Firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

A fire broke out at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast due to a Russian attack on the night of 11-12 June, with firefighters currently working to extinguish the fire.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast; Kyiv City State Administration; Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO)

Quote from Kravchenko: "The enemy attacked the region with missiles and UAVs overnight."

The falling wreckage caused damage to a number of facilities in two districts of the oblast as of 07:00.

In particular, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in one of the districts. Crews from fire stations in Kyiv Oblast, the city of Kyiv, and Ukrzaliznytsia [Ukrainian Railways] have been engaged in the firefighting operations. A total of 105 firefighters and 30 appliances have been involved.

In addition, the falling wreckage damaged a house, a petrol station and a garage.

A warehouse caught fire in another district."

Details: Kravchenko reported that one person had been injured by falling wreckage, suffering a cut wound to the leg. Medical aid has been provided on the spot. The person refused to be hospitalised.

Ukrainian air defence forces were actively responding in Kyiv Oblast. No hits to residential or critical infrastructure were recorded.

All necessary services are working on the ground to deal with and record the aftermath of the Russian attack.

The PGO has launched a pre-trial investigation into the Russian attack over violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

