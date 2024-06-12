All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Industrial facility ablaze in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian drone attack – photos

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 12 June 2024, 08:52
Industrial facility ablaze in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian drone attack – photos
Firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

A fire broke out at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast due to a Russian attack on the night of 11-12 June, with firefighters currently working to extinguish the fire.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast; Kyiv City State Administration; Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO)

Quote from Kravchenko: "The enemy attacked the region with missiles and UAVs overnight."

Advertisement:

The falling wreckage caused damage to a number of facilities in two districts of the oblast as of 07:00.

In particular, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in one of the districts. Crews from fire stations in Kyiv Oblast, the city of Kyiv, and Ukrzaliznytsia [Ukrainian Railways] have been engaged in the firefighting operations. A total of 105 firefighters and 30 appliances have been involved.

 

In addition, the falling wreckage damaged a house, a petrol station and a garage.

Advertisement:

A warehouse caught fire in another district."

 
 

Details: Kravchenko reported that one person had been injured by falling wreckage, suffering a cut wound to the leg. Medical aid has been provided on the spot. The person refused to be hospitalised.

Ukrainian air defence forces were actively responding in Kyiv Oblast. No hits to residential or critical infrastructure were recorded.

All necessary services are working on the ground to deal with and record the aftermath of the Russian attack.

The PGO has launched a pre-trial investigation into the Russian attack over violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

 

Support UP or become our patron

Subjects: Kyiv OblastdronesRussiafire
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Kyiv Oblast
Fire caused by Russian strike successfully extinguished at Kyiv Oblast industrial facility
Over 100 firefighters battling fire at Kyiv Oblast industrial facility following Russian strike
Fire is still being extinguished in Kyiv Oblast after Russian strikes: robot and firefighting train involved – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: