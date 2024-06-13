Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Given whining of Russian propaganda, new US sanctions hit where it hurts most

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has welcomed a new broad set of US sanctions against Russia and anyone who is willing to help Russia in its military actions.

Source: Kuleba said this on Twitter (X), European Pravda reports

Details: The minister said that "given the loud whines of the Russian regime's top propagandists, these measures strike right where it hurts."

Quote: "We particularly applaud tough measures against Russia's defence-industrial base and its access to technology and resources abroad. Suffocating Putin's war machine is critical for global security. Every weapon that Russia is unable to produce due to resource constraints is a life saved," the minister said.

Any organisation that assists Russia in the production of weapons should be subjected to the most severe pressure, Kuleba stressed.

Quote: "Ordinary Russians must realise that the problems they face are a direct result of Moscow's decisions. Beginning with the illegal war against Ukraine and ending with meddling in other countries' affairs," the minister added.

Background:

The US Treasury announced an expansion of the secondary sanctions mechanism against Russia, as well as sanctions against more than 90 foreign companies and individuals that help Moscow avoid sanctions.

In addition, the US announced sanctions against the Moscow Exchange and more than 100 Russian defence companies.

