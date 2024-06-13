All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Given whining of Russian propaganda, new US sanctions hit where it hurts most

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 13 June 2024, 12:43
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Given whining of Russian propaganda, new US sanctions hit where it hurts most
Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has welcomed a new broad set of US sanctions against Russia and anyone who is willing to help Russia in its military actions. 

Source: Kuleba said this on Twitter (X), European Pravda reports 

Details: The minister said that "given the loud whines of the Russian regime's top propagandists, these measures strike right where it hurts." 

Advertisement:

Quote: "We particularly applaud tough measures against Russia's defence-industrial base and its access to technology and resources abroad. Suffocating Putin's war machine is critical for global security. Every weapon that Russia is unable to produce due to resource constraints is a life saved," the minister said. 

Any organisation that assists Russia in the production of weapons should be subjected to the most severe pressure, Kuleba stressed. 

Quote: "Ordinary Russians must realise that the problems they face are a direct result of Moscow's decisions. Beginning with the illegal war against Ukraine and ending with meddling in other countries' affairs," the minister added.

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dmytro Kulebapropagandasanctions
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Dmytro Kuleba
Ukraine's Foreign Minister expects conference to launch EU accession talks will take place on 25 June
Former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi completes preparation for work in UK
Estonia to donate power unit from its power plant to Kyiv, Ukraine's Foreign Minister says
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: