US impose sanctions on over 90 foreign individuals and companies that help Russia

The US Department of the Treasury has identified more than a dozen schemes to evade sanctions against Russia’s military-industrial base and imposed restrictions on over 90 foreign individuals and companies, mainly from China and Turkyie.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the statement by the US Department of the Treasury

Details: The US Treasury states that Russia relies on "complex transnational supply chains" in order to "feed its war machine and enable production of materiel to sustain its war effort".

The sanctions decree lists over 90 individuals and legal entities from Russia, Belarus, the British Virgin Islands, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, China, Serbia, South Africa, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The US Treasury separately describes two networks of sanctions evasion located in China and Türkiye.

The Chinese network includes almost 10 companies that have supplied Russia with electronic integrated circuits, metalworking machines, semiconductor devices, transformers, etc. These companies and their executives were sanctioned.

About 10 legal entities are a part of the Turkish network that have supplied customers in Russia with machine tools, metalworking tools, electronic integrated circuits, welding equipment, drones and other things worth tens of millions of dollars despite the sanctions.

The statement of the US Treasury also mentions the Russian organisation Silk Way Rally, which is reportedly being used by Russian intelligence as a cover, and two citizens of South Africa who helped train the terrorists from the Wagner Private Military Company in 2013.

The US Department of Treasury also announced the extension of the secondary sanctions mechanism against Russia.

