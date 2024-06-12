All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US impose sanctions on over 90 foreign individuals and companies that help Russia

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 12 June 2024, 18:52
US impose sanctions on over 90 foreign individuals and companies that help Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

The US Department of the Treasury has identified more than a dozen schemes to evade sanctions against Russia’s military-industrial base and imposed restrictions on over 90 foreign individuals and companies, mainly from China and Turkyie.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the statement by the US Department of the Treasury

Details: The US Treasury states that Russia relies on "complex transnational supply chains" in order to "feed its war machine and enable production of materiel to sustain its war effort".

Advertisement:

The sanctions decree lists over 90 individuals and legal entities from Russia, Belarus, the British Virgin Islands, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, China, Serbia, South Africa, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

The US Treasury separately describes two networks of sanctions evasion located in China and Türkiye.

The Chinese network includes almost 10 companies that have supplied Russia with electronic integrated circuits, metalworking machines, semiconductor devices, transformers, etc. These companies and their executives were sanctioned.

Advertisement:

About 10 legal entities are a part of the Turkish network that have supplied customers in Russia with machine tools, metalworking tools, electronic integrated circuits, welding equipment, drones and other things worth tens of millions of dollars despite the sanctions.

The statement of the US Treasury also mentions the Russian organisation Silk Way Rally, which is reportedly being used by Russian intelligence as a cover, and two citizens of South Africa who helped train the terrorists from the Wagner Private Military Company in 2013.

The US Department of Treasury also announced the extension of the secondary sanctions mechanism against Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sanctionsUSA
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
sanctions
US to announce new sanctions against Russia at G7 summit
Russian tanker sails 12,000 kilometres to carry out secret oil transfer to circumvent sanctions – Bloomberg
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: