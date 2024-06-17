Russians attack border area in Sumy Oblast at night

The Russians attacked the border hromada in Sumy Oblast on the night of 16-17 June, with five explosions recorded. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians attacked Yunakivka hromada at night. Mortar fire with five explosions was recorded."

Background: Russian forces conducted 12 attacks on seven hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past day.

