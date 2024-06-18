All Sections
Ukrainians will be cut off from electricity for at least next two winters

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 10:38
Stock photo: Getty Images

If Ukraine had succeeded in reconnecting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to the power grid, there would have been virtually no need for power restrictions. However, without the plant, Ukrainians will be guaranteed to have power restriction schedules for two winters.

Source: Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Energy Research Centre, during a broadcast on the TV channel  Kyiv24 

Quote from Oleksandr Kharchenko: "The state of Ukraine's energy system currently stands at three working maximum capacity points out of 12. If we could somehow get back to managing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and put at least two to three units into operation, it would be a huge factor that would change the situation in the energy system. Restrictions would be practically unnecessary or would be needed very rarely."

Details: Kharchenko explained that without Zaporizhzhia NPP's help, Ukrainians would be guaranteed to face power restriction schedules for two winters.

Quote: "If this does not happen, it will take us about two years to restore our capacities. That is, we will have restrictions for two winters, which is almost guaranteed. They will be minimised for the second winter of 2025-2026, but it is likely that they will be."

Background:

  • In winter, the electricity shortage will be up to 35%, which may result in Ukrainians having power for five to six hours daily.
  • By winter, Ukraine can restore 200-250 MW of generation (or 7.1%) of the required 3.5 GW. This new generation capacity creation rate can be called the "Stakhanovite movement." [The Stakhanovite movement was a mass cultural movement of workers that originated in the Soviet Union and encouraged socialist emulation and rationalisation of workplace processes – ed.]
  • It is quite realistic that in winter, Ukrainians can get five to six hours of electricity daily, but everything will depend on the circumstances.

