Only 7% of Ukraine's energy needs will be restored by winter

Economichna PravdaMonday, 17 June 2024, 19:09
Ukrainian electricity workers restore power lines damaged. Stock photo: Getty Images

About 200-250 MW of generation (or 7.1%) of the required 3.5 GW can be restored in Ukraine by winter. Such rates of reconstruction are of unprecedented speed.

Source: Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Centre for Energy Research, writes ZN.ua

Details: According to the expert, work is being done in a variety of directions, with several projects already underway. Even the combined efforts of businesses, municipal structures, and state-owned firms will only result in an additional generating volume of up to 250 MW. According to the expert, this scale of generation is a positive outcome and an optimistic outlook.

He believes that by next year, it will be possible to install an additional gigawatt of energy capacity, up to 1.2 GW. This represents around 34-35% of the needed recovery. According to Oleksandr Kharchenko, the comparable building pace is absolutely unprecedented, as most large-scale production projects around the world take three to five years to complete.

Background:

  • Ukrainians might have only five to six hours of energy supply per day in the winter, but it all depends on the circumstances.
  • Beginning 24 June, vital infrastructure will be a priority in electrical supply, with the remaining electricity distributed equally across all oblasts.
  • If Russia continues its air strikes on Ukrainian power plants, Ukrainians could be left without electricity and heating for up to 20 hours each day in the winter.

