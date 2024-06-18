All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UN data shows 35% increase in child deaths and casualties in areas with active hostilities

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 18 June 2024, 15:16
UN data shows 35% increase in child deaths and casualties in areas with active hostilities
An apartment building in Dnipro, which was struck by a Russian Kh-22 missile, killing 46 people, including 6 children. Stock photo: Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

UN data shows that over the past year, the number of cases of murder and injury of children living in the territories of hostilities has increased by 35%. This is the highest rate in history.

Source: This was announced by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights, during a press conference on the Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen.

"In the last year alone, according to the UN, the percentage of violence against children in armed conflict has increased by 21 points. This is the highest mark in the history of the world!

Advertisement:

The number of cases of murder and injury have increased by 35% – the world witnesses crimes against children daily!" 

According to Lubinets, according to the results of 2024, there is a high probability of an increase in these indicators.

The tendency of armed conflicts to spread also continues to develop. In addition to Ukraine, fighting continues in Gaza, Burkina Faso, Congo, Myanmar, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and other countries.

Advertisement:

"The problem is that there is no international system for protecting children’s rights, there is no system for responding to such violations. And we record the facts that children are being killed, children are being maimed.

Unfortunately, children are also among those who experience sexual violence," Lubients reports.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, 551 children were killed since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. However, these figures only cover territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

The commissioner also stated that at the Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which will be held on 12 September, they intend to invite representatives from countries that not only have experience with cases of child rights violations in armed conflicts, but also have their own methods of combating them.

The summit will mainly focus on protecting children, bringing them back after deportation, developing innovative techniques to psychological rehabilitation, including implementing responsibility for child militarisation and their abduction, and so on.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: childrencasualtieswar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
children
Ukraine liberates 14 more Ukrainian children from Russia and temporarily occupied territories
Six civilians, including 2 children, injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Russians place abducted Ukrainian children on adoption sites
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: