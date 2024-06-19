Attempted murder of Kazakh opposition journalist in Kyiv: President of Kazakhstan will contribute to investigation

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, commenting on the attack on Kazakh opposition journalist Aidos Sadykov in Kyiv on 18 June, said that if necessary, the official authorities of Kazakhstan are ready to join the investigation.

Source: website of the president of Kazakhstan

Details: Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan has taken a course to strengthen the rule of law, and his principled position is aimed at the fact that law and order should prevail in the state.

Advertisement:

The president of the Republic of Kazakhstan also instructed the diplomatic department and law enforcement agencies to send official requests to the Ukrainian side.

Quote from Tokayev: "All conflicts and disagreements in our society should be resolved exclusively in the legal field, based on current legislation, in accordance with the main international norms. It is from this perspective that the crime that took place yesterday in Kyiv against a citizen of Kazakhstan, Aidos Sadykov, should be viewed.

I have instructed the diplomatic department and law enforcement agencies to send official requests to the Ukrainian side regarding this serious incident. If necessary, Kazakhstan's official authorities are ready to join the investigation to assist in identifying the truth."

Advertisement:

Background:

In Kyiv, in the Shevchenkivskyi District, on the afternoon of 18 June, an unknown person approached a car and shot at Kazakh opposition journalist Aidos Sadykov, who was in the car.

The wife of opposition Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, said that her husband is in intensive care in serious condition. She is also convinced that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was involved in the murder attempt.

For reference: Aidos and Natalya Sadykov moved from Kazakhstan to Kyiv in 2014. Criminal charges have been brought against Aidos Sadykov in Kazakhstan which he says are politically motivated.

The Sadykovs obtained refugee status in Ukraine and ran their own YouTube channel, Base (Бәсе). They are critical of the Kazakh authorities and oligarchs and were supportive of the protests that took place in Kazakhstan in 2022.

The Kazakh authorities placed Aidos and Natalya Sadykov on the wanted list in the autumn of 2023, accusing them of inciting hatred.

Support UP or become our patron!