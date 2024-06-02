Zelenskyy believes US should allow Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the United States should allow Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with long-range ATACMS missiles.
Source: Zelenskyy during a speech at a security conference in Singapore, European Pravda reports citing The Telegraph
Details: The Ukrainian president thanked Joe Biden for allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American weapons, but said the restrictions on the use of long-range systems should also be lifted.
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Is that [the permission] sufficient? No. Why? Because I have given you the example of airfields from which Russia is permanently firing, in calm knowing that Ukraine will not fire back because it has no corresponding systems and no permissions."
Details: He added that Russia continues to use long-range artillery and about 300 weapons systems with tens of thousands of missiles on its side of the border to attack Ukraine.
"So they have these weapons there and they do not remove them because they know that Ukraine cannot target them with Western weaponry even if they fire against us," the president explained.
Background:
- As European Pravda previously reported, Ukraine received confirmation authorising limited strikes on Russian territory with US-supplied weapons.
- The White House clarified that the permission to strike with American weapons applies to the border not only in Kharkiv but also in Sumy Oblast. At the same time, the authorisation does not apply to long-range ATACMS missiles.
