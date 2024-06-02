All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy believes US should allow Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 June 2024, 13:42
Zelenskyy believes US should allow Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles
ATACMS missiles. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the United States should allow Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with long-range ATACMS missiles.

Source: Zelenskyy during a speech at a security conference in Singapore, European Pravda reports citing The Telegraph

Details: The Ukrainian president thanked Joe Biden for allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American weapons, but said the restrictions on the use of long-range systems should also be lifted.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Is that [the permission] sufficient? No. Why? Because I have given you the example of airfields from which Russia is permanently firing, in calm knowing that Ukraine will not fire back because it has no corresponding systems and no permissions."

Details: He added that Russia continues to use long-range artillery and about 300 weapons systems with tens of thousands of missiles on its side of the border to attack Ukraine.

"So they have these weapons there and they do not remove them because they know that Ukraine cannot target them with Western weaponry even if they fire against us," the president explained.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyUSAaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
Zelenskyy
Italy's PM confirms Zelenskyy's attendance at G7 Summit
Zelenskyy: Ukraine invited both Palestine and Israel to Peace Summit
Zelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: