Zelenskyy believes US should allow Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the United States should allow Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with long-range ATACMS missiles.

Source: Zelenskyy during a speech at a security conference in Singapore, European Pravda reports citing The Telegraph

Details: The Ukrainian president thanked Joe Biden for allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American weapons, but said the restrictions on the use of long-range systems should also be lifted.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Is that [the permission] sufficient? No. Why? Because I have given you the example of airfields from which Russia is permanently firing, in calm knowing that Ukraine will not fire back because it has no corresponding systems and no permissions."

Details: He added that Russia continues to use long-range artillery and about 300 weapons systems with tens of thousands of missiles on its side of the border to attack Ukraine.

"So they have these weapons there and they do not remove them because they know that Ukraine cannot target them with Western weaponry even if they fire against us," the president explained.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!