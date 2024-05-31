White House confirms that Ukraine cannot hit Russia with ATACMS missiles

The US decision to allow Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with US weapons does not apply to long-range ATACMS missiles.

Source: Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for European Affairs at the US National Security Council, in an exclusive interview with TSN on the national joint 24/7 newscast on the evening of 31 May, European Pravda reports

The White House spokesperson confirmed that the US authorisation is already in place and is intended to enable Ukrainians to counter Russian fire with US weapons.

Quote: "This does not apply to ATACMS or long-range strikes, but it is designed to enable Ukraine to defend itself," he said.

Carpenter recalled that as the full-scale Russian invasion progressed, the United States tried to provide Ukraine with priority equipment, from Javelin anti-tank missiles to air defence systems.

Background:

