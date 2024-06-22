All Sections
Latvian special service urges country's citizens not to travel to Russia and Belarus for holidays

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 22 June 2024, 14:44
Latvian special service urges country's citizens not to travel to Russia and Belarus for holidays
Latvian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Latvia's State Security Service (VDD) has urged Latvian citizens to refrain from travelling to Russia and Belarus during the Kupala Night holidays [one of the major folk holidays of the Eastern Slavs].

Source: Delfi, a Baltic states news website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The service noted the high risks of reconnaissance and recruitment in these countries.

The VDD emphasised the importance of exercising caution when crossing the border of Russia or Belarus. If any suspicious activity occurs, it is necessary to report any contact with a representative of either country's secret services to the VDD.

The VDD suggests contacting the service if, when crossing the border of Russia or Belarus, a person is checked or interrogated in an unusually intense manner, if a person is questioned by a person in civilian clothes and not in a border guard uniform, or if questions are asked that are not within the competence of a border guard, including questions of a private nature.

The VDD also calls for reporting if a person is falsely accused of a violation or crime, asked to "cooperate", or if they are given a phone number to call the next time they come to the country.

Background:

  • Estonia decided to suspend exit permits for two days at the Narva border checkpoint with Russia, where a long queue of travellers heading towards Russia had formed.
  • Finland has closed its eastern border with Russia since the end of November and has kept this decision in place because of Russia's attempts to create an artificial migration crisis there.

Subjects: Latvia
