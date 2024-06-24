All Sections
EU expands flight ban over its territory for Russia

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 24 June 2024, 12:49
EU expands flight ban over its territory for Russia
Airport lounge on the background of the Russian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The new package of sanctions against Russia, adopted on Monday, 24 June, also includes an expansion of the ban on flights over EU territory.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Council of the European Union

Details: The Council of the EU noted that the ban on landing on EU territory, taking off from it, and flying over it now also extends to aircraft flying outside the schedule if the place and time of takeoff or landing, for example, during a flight to a holiday destination or a business meeting, are effectively determined by Russian individuals, legal entities, structures, or authorities.

In addition, at the request of authorised authorities in EU countries, operators are required to provide them with information about non-scheduled flights, including details about the owners of the aircraft and possibly their passengers.

The new sanctions package also includes an expansion of the ban on the transportation of goods by road transport on EU territory, including transit shipments, by carriers from the EU, of which 25% of the share belongs to Russian individuals or legal entities.

Additionally, the new EU sanctions include measures against Russian liquefied natural gas. Furthermore, the new package is aimed at tankers that are part of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the oil sector.

Background:

