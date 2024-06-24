All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia summons US ambassador, claiming there is "no doubt" that Washington "aimed missiles" on Crimea

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 24 June 2024, 18:26

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned US Ambassador Lynne Tracy on 24 June in connection with a missile strike on Crimea last weekend, sparking an uproar over Washington's role in the incident.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had issued a démarche to the American ambassador "in connection with the latest deadly crime committed by the Kyiv regime, which is sponsored and armed by Washington".

Advertisement:

The ministry said the US "is waging a hybrid war against Russia and has actually become a party to the conflict by supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine with advanced weapons, in particular ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads", adding that there would be "retaliatory measures".

A statement was later posted on the website of Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs "in connection with the terrorist attack on Sevastopol", blaming "the Kyiv regime with the support of the United States and their satellites".

"The involvement of the United States in this sinister crime is beyond any doubt," the statement said, promising again that there would be a "response to this crime".

Advertisement:

The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed yesterday that there had been an attack on "civilian infrastructure in the city of Sevastopol using US-supplied ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster warheads". According to the Russian authorities, four people were killed and over 150 were injured.

Russia's Defence Ministry also acknowledged that civilian casualties had occurred due to Russian air defence operations.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: