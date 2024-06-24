Russia summons US ambassador, claiming there is "no doubt" that Washington "aimed missiles" on Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned US Ambassador Lynne Tracy on 24 June in connection with a missile strike on Crimea last weekend, sparking an uproar over Washington's role in the incident.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had issued a démarche to the American ambassador "in connection with the latest deadly crime committed by the Kyiv regime, which is sponsored and armed by Washington".

The ministry said the US "is waging a hybrid war against Russia and has actually become a party to the conflict by supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine with advanced weapons, in particular ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads", adding that there would be "retaliatory measures".

A statement was later posted on the website of Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs "in connection with the terrorist attack on Sevastopol", blaming "the Kyiv regime with the support of the United States and their satellites".

"The involvement of the United States in this sinister crime is beyond any doubt," the statement said, promising again that there would be a "response to this crime".

The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed yesterday that there had been an attack on "civilian infrastructure in the city of Sevastopol using US-supplied ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster warheads". According to the Russian authorities, four people were killed and over 150 were injured.

Russia's Defence Ministry also acknowledged that civilian casualties had occurred due to Russian air defence operations.

