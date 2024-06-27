All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hungary's 11 conditions for Ukraine's accession to EU regarding minorities revealed

Serhiy Sydorenko, Iryna KutielievaThursday, 27 June 2024, 13:30
Hungary's 11 conditions for Ukraine's accession to EU regarding minorities revealed
VIKTOR ORBÁN. STOCK PHOTO: LIGHTROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES

European Pravda has published a list of 11 demands regarding minorities that Hungary has put forward to Ukraine in exchange for its agreement to support the start of negotiations on countriesʼs accession to the EU.

Source: European Pravdaʼs article, which lists all Hungarian demands

Details: Until now, the Hungarian demands have been non-public. Ukraine received the list from Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in January.

Advertisement:

Negotiations have been ongoing since then, but the Hungarian side has always opposed making the list public.

In addition, to comply with the Hungarian ultimatum, Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, was forced to declare that the Ukrainian side was ready to fully implement the 11 demands from Hungary.

Half of this list concerns Hungarian-language education, in particular, ensuring the use of the Hungarian language in the entire educational process, the possibility of obtaining a Hungarian translation of the External Independent Evaluation and the National Multisubject Test, the introduction of the status of a "national community general secondary education institution", etc.

Advertisement:

There are also clauses on the status of territories where Ukrainian Hungarians have historically lived, for example, automatically recognising all settlements in Zakarpattia as "traditionally Hungarian", even those where Hungarians have never historically lived. Some of these points are problematic and no compromise has been reached.

Another part of the Hungarian demands relates to the political representation of national minorities, in particular, the requirement to guarantee their representation in the parliament. However, due to the impossibility of implementing this idea, Budapest has already begun to give signals of readiness to abandon it, although it has not completely withdrawn the demand.

As noted in the article, the details of the list are gradually changing and being clarified by the Hungarian side during the negotiations. Consultations on the document are ongoing.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: HungaryEUUkraine
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Hungary
Hungary wanted Ukraine to change electoral system to let Hungarians into its Parliament
Hungarian PM's office demands recognition of all of Ukraine's Zakarpattia as "traditionally Hungarian"
EU has to condemn Russia on behalf of chief diplomat Borrell as Hungary blocks joint statement
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
Putin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: