Ukraine and EU sign security agreement outlining mutual financial commitments – photo

Serhiy Sydorenko, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 June 2024, 15:44
Ursula von der Leyen, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Charles Michel in Brussel. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen have signed a security agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

Source: correspondent of European Pravda in Brussels

Details: The agreement was signed in the European Council building ahead of a council meeting.

The document, entitled Joint Security Commitments between the European Union and Ukraine, differs significantly from bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and NATO member states. For example, the present agreement does not mention Ukraine’s future membership in the Alliance or the EU’s support for it, as the EU includes states (such as Austria, Ireland) that are not NATO members, and Hungary, which generally refrains from supporting Ukraine.

The EU member states have unanimously agreed to sign the security agreement with Ukraine.

"This agreement’s greatest achievement is that it was agreed on and signed at all, despite Hungary’s position," a high-ranking EU official told European Pravda.

Ukrainian sources underscore the importance of a provision that stipulates that Ukraine will continue receiving funds via the European Peace Facility (EPF).

"The Ukraine Assistance Fund recently created as part of the EPF will contribute an additional €5 billion in 2024 to ensure further military assistance and training, and further comparable annual increases may be provided until 2027, based on Ukraine’s needs and subject to the political guidance of the Council," the agreement reads.

Hungary publicly opposes the Ukraine fund and could have blocked the relevant provision in the text of the agreement – but did not.

Background:

  • On 24 June, EU countries approved the first tranche of military aid to Ukraine totalling up to €1.4 billion, sourced from frozen Russian assets.
  • EU officials have repeatedly criticised Hungary for blocking aid to Ukraine.

