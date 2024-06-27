All Sections
South Korea imposes new sanctions against vessels and companies from Russia and North Korea

Economichna PravdaThursday, 27 June 2024, 20:07
South Korea imposes new sanctions against vessels and companies from Russia and North Korea
South Korea flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Republic of Korea has imposed sanctions on four Russian vessels and eight North Korean vessels for engaging in illegal arms and fuel trafficking and other activities that violate UN Security Council resolutions.

Source: South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea

Details: The sanctions also apply to five organisations, including the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Missile Agency, which is responsible for the latest missile launch on Wednesday, which Seoul claims was a failed test.

The ministry said the move was a response to the military pact signed between Kim Jong Un and Kremlin leader Putin during their meeting in Pyongyang on 19 June.

"This pact calls for the provision of military and other assistance from one side to the other 'with all means' at their disposal and 'without delay' if either of the two countries is invaded or enters a state of war," the news agency stressed.

The four Russian vessels were involved in the supply of oil to North Korea through ship-to-ship transfers, which is a critical resource for the development of North Korea's nuclear and missile weapons.

Such activities violate UN Security Council sanctions, in particular Resolution No. 2397, adopted in December 2017.

The ministry said the sanctions also targeted eight DPRK citizens involved in the development and management of missiles at the DPRK Missile Agency.

Other organisations include the Russian company M Leasing LLC, which is responsible for the arms trade between Moscow and Pyongyang, and Euromarket, a Georgia-based company that sold Russian oil to North Korea.

Subjects: South KoreasanctionsRussiaNorth Korea
