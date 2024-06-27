Russians target Kurakhove with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring locals

The Russian army targeted Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast with BM-27 Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems on 27 June. Two civilians were killed and two more were injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the evening, the Russians targeted the city centre with Uragan systems, killing a forty-year-old man and a woman. Two injured were sent to hospitals."

Details: The scale of destruction is being determined.



