Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia

Air-raid warnings in place across Ukraine. Photo: the map of air-raid warnings

Explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 29 June.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Journalists and monitoring channels reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian authorities have not reported any explosions yet but have previously warned of the ballistic missile threat.

Meanwhile, an air-raid warning has been issued in Ukraine's centre as well.

Quote from Fedorov: "Threat of ballistic missile strikes across Zaporizhzhia Oblast".

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!