Explosions rock Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Thursday, 27 June 2024, 03:03
Explosions have occurred during a Russian missile attack in the city of Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne
Details: Russian forces were simultaneously attacking from the sea with Kalibr cruise missiles and Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles that are typically launched from MiG-31K aircraft.
In addition, a Shahed drone attack continues.
Update: Around 04:00, explosions were heard again during an air-raid in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
At 05:06, explosions occurred for the third time in the night in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
