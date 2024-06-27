Explosions rock Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Explosions have occurred during a Russian missile attack in the city of Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Russian forces were simultaneously attacking from the sea with Kalibr cruise missiles and Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles that are typically launched from MiG-31K aircraft.

In addition, a Shahed drone attack continues.

Update: Around 04:00, explosions were heard again during an air-raid in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

At 05:06, explosions occurred for the third time in the night in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

