Series of explosions rock Kharkiv

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 23 June 2024, 00:15
The city of Kharkiv. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

A series of explosions occurred in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 22-23 June.

Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; the map of air-raid warnings issued in Ukraine

Details: Suspilne local reporters noted that the explosions may have taken place outside the city.

An air-raid warning in Kharkiv Oblast had been in effect for almost 17 hours.

Background:

Subjects: Kharkivair-raid warningexplosion
Kharkiv
