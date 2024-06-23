Series of explosions rock Kharkiv
Sunday, 23 June 2024, 00:15
A series of explosions occurred in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 22-23 June.
Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; the map of air-raid warnings issued in Ukraine
Details: Suspilne local reporters noted that the explosions may have taken place outside the city.
An air-raid warning in Kharkiv Oblast had been in effect for almost 17 hours.
Background:
- On Saturday, a Russian airstrike on Kharkiv claimed the lives of three people and left 56 more injured, including three children.
- A guided aerial bomb hit a 5-storey apartment building.
