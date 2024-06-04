Russians kill elderly woman in Veletenske, Kherson Oblast

The village of Veletenske. Screenshot: DeepState Map

An elderly woman has been killed as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Veletenske in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Quote: "Russian troops killed an elderly woman in Veletenske.

The local resident died in the yard of her own home as a result of an enemy attack.

My condolences to the family and friends."

