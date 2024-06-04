Russians kill elderly woman in Veletenske, Kherson Oblast
Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 13:28
An elderly woman has been killed as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Veletenske in Kherson Oblast.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Oblast Military Administration, on social media
Quote: "Russian troops killed an elderly woman in Veletenske.
Advertisement:
The local resident died in the yard of her own home as a result of an enemy attack.
My condolences to the family and friends."
Support UP or become our patron!