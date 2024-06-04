All Sections
Saving electricity will be part of everyday life in subsequent years – Ukraine's PM

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 4 June 2024, 16:35
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that the long-term consequences of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector will require savings in the coming years.

Source: Shmyhal on a governmental meeting 

Quote: "The consequences of Russian attacks on energy are long-term. Savings will therefore be part of our daily lives in the years to come... Our goal is to save [electricity] at all levels: from large companies to individual houses and apartments," he said.

The prime minister stressed that the key priority is to strengthen the energy sector after Russian attacks.

Background: Earlier it was reported that Russia destroyed 9.2GW of Ukrainian power generation capacity, including the impact of missile strikes from two nights ago.

