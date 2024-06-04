Zelenskyy holds Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, bringing up drones, fortifications and power supply

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: the Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has held the session of Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The agenda included countering Russian drones, specific fronts where the newly supplied air defence systems will be located, and building the fortifications.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "I have heard the report of Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about the situation on the main fronts.

Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister for Strategic Industries, delivered their reports on countering Russian Orlan, Lantset and other drones, as well as the development of Ukrainian UAV and radio-electronic warfare technologies. We also have determined priority fronts for deployment of air defence systems that we've been expecting."

Details: Anatolii Barhylevych, Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported on the level of training and equipping brigades and reserves with armament and personnel.

Heads of military administrations of Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts reported about the further building of fortifications, protection of important facilities, mainly power generating ones, and current situation with power supply to households.

